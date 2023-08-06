British-Indian actor Dev Patel to play Pakistani businessman Arif Naqvi in latest series 'The Key Man'

British-Indian actor Dev Patel is all set to essay the lead role in Miramax TV's forthcoming limited series titled The Key Man. In addition to acting, Patel is executive producing the project alongside Scott Delman and Florence Sloan.

The Key Man is adapted from the best-selling book The Key Man: How the Global Elite Was Duped by a Capitalist Fairy Tale, by Simon Clark and Will Louch in 2022.

Set in the Middle East, revolving around the life of Arif Naqvi — a Pakistani businessman and founder of Abraaj, a Dubai-based private equity firm — The Key Man will shed light on Naqvi's downfall, according to Deadline.

With a long list of critically acclaimed and commercially successful projects, the Slumdog Millionaire actor will next be seen in Monkey Man and The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.