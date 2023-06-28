Search

Budget 2023-24: Gilgit-Baltistan announces up to 35% increase in salaries

Web Desk 06:14 PM | 28 Jun, 2023
GILGIT CITY – The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly on Tuesday passed budget for next fiscal year with a total outlay of 116 billion rupees.

Speaker Nazir Ahmed chaired the session. Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid said that 51 billion rupees will be spent on employees' salaries and 28 billion rupees on development projects.

He said government is paying special attention to health and education sectors. 

In the new fiscal year budget, 74 billion rupees have been allocated for non-development expenditures while over 28 billion rupees have been allocated for developmental expenditures.

Presenting the budget, GB Minister for Finance Javed Ali Manwa said 350 million rupees allocated for recruitment of teachers in the education department.

He also announced a 35 percent increase in salaries of government employees from grade 1 to 16, while 30 percent in the employees of grade 17 to 22.

