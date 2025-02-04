Pak Railways jacks up fares by 5percent after hike in diesel rates

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Railways raised fares of all classes of passenger trains by five percent after big increase in diesel rates for the month of February 2025.

A circular issued in this regard said fares have been increased for all passenger trains and Saloons by five percent with effect from February 5, 2025 till further orders. Authorities have been asked to revise train fares on all intercity coaches. It is requested to repeat above instructions to all booking and reservation offices as well as at stations to ensure compliance accordingly.

The notification issued by the railways authorities said the price adjustment will apply to all classes of trains, including those that have been outsourced. The fare increase will affect all passengers, adding to the financial burden as fuel costs continue to rise across the South Asian nation.

Petrol, Diesel Rates

The government increased fuel prices, with petrol now costing Rs257.13 per litre, up by Rs1 while price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has also been raised by Rs7, bringing it to Rs267.95 per litre.

This hike follows a previous increase in petrol and HSD prices during the previous fortnightly review, where petrol rose by Rs3.47 to Rs256.13 per litre, while HSD went up by Rs2.61, reaching Rs260.95 per litre.

The government continues to impose a petroleum levy of Rs60 per litre on both petrol and HSD, although these products remain exempt from the general sales tax (GST).