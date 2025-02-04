Cricketer Wasim Jr. delights fans with first picture with wife after wedding

LAHORE – Cricketer Wasim Jr. has delighted fans as he dropped heartwarming picture with wife after wedding. The pacer, who tied the knot in a beautiful Nikkah ceremony in Saudi Arabia, took to social media to share couple special moment.

Wasim’s post shows couple holding hands in a snap and another pictures show them in a hotel room with breathtaking view of holy Kaaba in the background. He also shared pictures with Kaaba, as the newlywed performed Umrah together.

My soul has led me to you. My wife, he captioned the post.

The cricketer also shared a meaningful Quranic verse in the caption that translates to, “And He has united their hearts,” along with the hashtag #nikkah.

Fans and fellow cricketers, including Shadab Khan and Amir Jamal, flooded Wasim’s post with congratulatory messages, celebrating his joyous occasion. This beautiful milestone has captured the hearts of fans and colleagues alike.