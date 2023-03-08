Cricketer Wasim Jnr gets engaged to businessman’s daughter in intimate ceremony; see pictures

Pakistani players seem to be caught up in busy spells of weddings and engagements, with Mohammad Wasim Junior becoming the latest member who got engaged.

Right-arm medium pacer Wasim Junior got engaged to the daughter of a noted businessman in an intimate ceremony held in the federal capital.

The cricketer has not shared any clips of pictures of the event on his social media handles however fans managed to get sight of the ceremony which was attended by family members.

The event was held as per Waziristan’s traditions. Reports in local media claimed that the Rukhsati event will be held later this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Glitz (@pakistan_glitz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Glitz (@pakistan_glitz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Glitz (@pakistan_glitz)

Wasim, 21, has raked several accolades with impressive performances in national cricket and is busy in the ongoing Pakistan Super League.

Several cricketers recently got married during this lean playing period, starting the new innings of their lives. From Shaheen Afridi to Shadab Khan, and Shan Masood to Haris Rauf, top cricketers opted for intimate wedding ceremonies while fans were mesmerized by colorful events.