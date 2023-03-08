Cricketer Wasim Jnr gets engaged to businessman’s daughter in intimate ceremony; see pictures

Pakistani players seem to be caught up in busy spells of weddings and engagements, with Mohammad Wasim Junior becoming the latest member who got engaged.
Right-arm medium pacer Wasim Junior got engaged to the daughter of a noted businessman in an intimate ceremony held in the federal capital.
The cricketer has not shared any clips of pictures of the event on his social media handles however fans managed to get sight of the ceremony which was attended by family members.
The event was held as per Waziristan’s traditions. Reports in local media claimed that the Rukhsati event will be held later this year.
Wasim, 21, has raked several accolades with impressive performances in national cricket and is busy in the ongoing Pakistan Super League.
Several cricketers recently got married during this lean playing period, starting the new innings of their lives. From Shaheen Afridi to Shadab Khan, and Shan Masood to Haris Rauf, top cricketers opted for intimate wedding ceremonies while fans were mesmerized by colorful events.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory on Wednesday and was being traded at Rs277.40 against the US dollar in the interbank market.
During the trading, the local currency rupee appreciated 0.17percent with an increase of Re0.47 against the greenback. Rupee upward trajectory continues as the currency settled at 277.87, an appreciation of 0.05% against USD on Tuesday.
Pakistani rupee gained momentum as foreign exchange reserve held by the country’s central bank shored up after receiving a lifeline of $500 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).
This is an intra-day update...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs196,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Karachi
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Islamabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Peshawar
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Quetta
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Sialkot
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Attock
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Gujranwala
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Jehlum
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Multan
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Gujrat
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Nawabshah
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Chakwal
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Hyderabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Nowshehra
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Sargodha
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Faisalabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Mirpur
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
