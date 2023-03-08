Search

LifestyleSports

Cricketer Wasim Jnr gets engaged to businessman’s daughter in intimate ceremony; see pictures

Web Desk 02:42 PM | 8 Mar, 2023
Cricketer Wasim Jnr gets engaged to businessman’s daughter in intimate ceremony; see pictures
Source: @daartistphoto/Instagram

Pakistani players seem to be caught up in busy spells of weddings and engagements, with Mohammad Wasim Junior becoming the latest member who got engaged.

Right-arm medium pacer Wasim Junior got engaged to the daughter of a noted businessman in an intimate ceremony held in the federal capital.

The cricketer has not shared any clips of pictures of the event on his social media handles however fans managed to get sight of the ceremony which was attended by family members.

The event was held as per Waziristan’s traditions. Reports in local media claimed that the Rukhsati event will be held later this year.

Wasim, 21, has raked several accolades with impressive performances in national cricket and is busy in the ongoing Pakistan Super League.

Several cricketers recently got married during this lean playing period, starting the new innings of their lives. From Shaheen Afridi to Shadab Khan, and Shan Masood to Haris Rauf, top cricketers opted for intimate wedding ceremonies while fans were mesmerized by colorful events.

Wasim Jr's injury scares Pakistan ahead of Asia Cup 2022

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Hadiqa Kiani builds mosques for flood victims, shares pictures

10:07 PM | 7 Mar, 2023

Ushna Shah is back on Instagram with new wedding pictures

07:24 PM | 7 Mar, 2023

Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam or Naseem Shah? Which cricketer Ayesha Omar finds the cutest?

03:08 PM | 8 Mar, 2023

Naimal Khawar looks unrecognisable in latest pictures

08:20 PM | 7 Mar, 2023

Beginnings and Endings: Sania Mirza celebrates star-studded post farewell ceremony

09:00 PM | 6 Mar, 2023

Dananeer Mobeen gets trolled for her unusual dance moves

05:50 PM | 6 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam or Naseem Shah? Which cricketer Ayesha ...

03:08 PM | 8 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 8th March 2023

08:51 AM | 8 Mar, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee moves up against dollar for fourth successive day

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory on Wednesday and was being traded at Rs277.40 against the US dollar in the interbank market.

During the trading, the local currency rupee appreciated 0.17percent with an increase of Re0.47 against the greenback. Rupee upward trajectory continues as the currency settled at 277.87, an appreciation of 0.05% against USD on Tuesday.

Pakistani rupee gained momentum as foreign exchange reserve held by the country’s central bank shored up after receiving a lifeline of $500 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).

This is an intra-day update...

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 8 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs196,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,730.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities. 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Karachi PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Islamabad PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Peshawar PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Quetta PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Sialkot PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Attock PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Gujranwala PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Jehlum PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Multan PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Bahawalpur PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Gujrat PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Nawabshah PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Chakwal PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Hyderabad PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Nowshehra PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Sargodha PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Faisalabad PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Mirpur PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: