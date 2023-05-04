Merub Ali flaunts new haircut in latest Instagram post

Merub Ali rose to prominence within a very short span of time. She has been winning the hearts of fans with her stunning looks as her charismatic persona work like a magnet and she turns heads with her every move.
Gaining admiration and a huge fan following, the Sinf e Aahan star is drop-dead-gorgeous on screen and off with an enthralling Instagram feed that keeps her fans and netizens hooked.
Recently, she shared some pictures of herself sporting a chic and edgy short hairstyle that she claimed she accidentally "cut off".
"accidentally cut my hair this short but I like it so we're good ????♀️" captioned the 23-year-old.
On the work front, Ali was recently seen in Wabaal and Paristan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 04, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.75
|288.9
|Euro
|EUR
|313
|316
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.9
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188.5
|190.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.59
|762.59
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.04
|41.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.13
|935.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.72
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.03
|745.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.95
|78.65
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.59
|319.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.42
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,600 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,420.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs177,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 206,798.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Karachi
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Quetta
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Attock
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Multan
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
