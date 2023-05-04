Merub Ali flaunts new haircut in latest Instagram post

Merub Ali rose to prominence within a very short span of time. She has been winning the hearts of fans with her stunning looks as her charismatic persona work like a magnet and she turns heads with her every move.

Gaining admiration and a huge fan following, the Sinf e Aahan star is drop-dead-gorgeous on screen and off with an enthralling Instagram feed that keeps her fans and netizens hooked.

Recently, she shared some pictures of herself sporting a chic and edgy short hairstyle that she claimed she accidentally "cut off".

"accidentally cut my hair this short but I like it so we're good ????‍♀️" captioned the 23-year-old.

On the work front, Ali was recently seen in Wabaal and Paristan.