Merub Ali's latest video leaves fans in fits

Merub Ali rose to prominence within a very short span of time. With her acting skills and bubbly persona, the beauty was quick to create her mark in the industry as the audience adored her drama serials.

The Sinf e Aahan star has a massive fan following as she keeps the fans hooked with her alluring Instagram feed.

This time around, Ali posted a hilarious video on her Instagram handle that left her fans in fits. The post consists of two videos where the Paristaan actor and her friend recreate the viral dance step 'flip it like a flipagram'. The caption of the Insta post read, "Delirious between study breaks". The videos featured the hit song 'Gyal You a Party Animal' by Jamaican singer Charly Black as the background music.

Immediately after uploading the post, her followers rushed to hit the like button on her Insta post and left praising comments for the celebrity, totalling in the thousands.

On the work front, Ali was recently seen in Wabaal and Paristan.