Merub Ali's latest video leaves fans in fits

Merub Ali rose to prominence within a very short span of time. With her acting skills and bubbly persona, the beauty was quick to create her mark in the industry as the audience adored her drama serials.
The Sinf e Aahan star has a massive fan following as she keeps the fans hooked with her alluring Instagram feed.
This time around, Ali posted a hilarious video on her Instagram handle that left her fans in fits. The post consists of two videos where the Paristaan actor and her friend recreate the viral dance step 'flip it like a flipagram'. The caption of the Insta post read, "Delirious between study breaks". The videos featured the hit song 'Gyal You a Party Animal' by Jamaican singer Charly Black as the background music.
Immediately after uploading the post, her followers rushed to hit the like button on her Insta post and left praising comments for the celebrity, totalling in the thousands.
On the work front, Ali was recently seen in Wabaal and Paristan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 28, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263.1
|266.05
|Euro
|EUR
|274.5
|277.3
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|312.8
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.75
|74.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.3
|70
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|173
|175.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|691.71
|699.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|192
|194.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.54
|37.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|36.85
|37.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.14
|3.25
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|845.57
|854.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.01
|25.31
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|677.48
|685.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|192.5
|194.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|276.52
|279.02
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs194,000 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Karachi
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Islamabad
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Peshawar
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Quetta
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Sialkot
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Attock
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Gujranwala
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Jehlum
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Multan
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Gujrat
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Nawabshah
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Chakwal
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Hyderabad
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Nowshehra
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Sargodha
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Faisalabad
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
|Mirpur
|PKR 194,000
|PKR 2,025
