Shaniera Akram hopes Pakistan will beat coronavirus pandemic soon
KARACHI - Former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram's wife Shaniera Akram has expressed hope that Pakistan will beat the novel coronavirus soon. Shaniera was commenting on a tweet of Wasim Akram.
The former skipper had raised a question: “One by one, nations across the world are going to lift their lockdown restrictions. We need to ask ourselves, Do we want to be one of these leading countries? #WeCanBeatThis #TogetherApart #CoronaVirusPakistan #StayHome.”
Yes we do!!! #PakistanCanDoIt 💪 #BeatCoronaVirus https://t.co/pLtfaSMznF— Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) April 27, 2020
Responding to this, Shaniera said, “Yes we do!!! #PakistanCanDoIt #BeatCoronaVirus.”
Earlier, she had urged people to stay home to save lives amid the coronavirus lockdown.
Shaniera had stated that “The more you see people out, the faster the virus spreads, the fuller our hospitals get. She further said if people did not avoid social distancing there will be a "stricter closure of businesses and the greater our people will suffer besides the longer we will stay locked down.”
Stay home, stay safe.
