Shaniera Akram hopes Pakistan will beat coronavirus pandemic soon
Web Desk
03:12 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
Shaniera Akram hopes Pakistan will beat coronavirus pandemic soon
Share

KARACHI - Former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram's wife Shaniera Akram has expressed hope that Pakistan will beat the novel coronavirus soon. Shaniera was commenting on a tweet of Wasim Akram.

The former skipper had raised a question: “One by one, nations across the world are going to lift their lockdown restrictions. We need to ask ourselves, Do we want to be one of these leading countries? #WeCanBeatThis #TogetherApart #CoronaVirusPakistan #StayHome.”

Responding to this, Shaniera said, “Yes we do!!! #PakistanCanDoIt #BeatCoronaVirus.”

Earlier, she had urged people to stay home to save lives amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Shaniera had stated that “The more you see people out, the faster the virus spreads, the fuller our hospitals get. She further said if people did not avoid social distancing there will be a "stricter closure of businesses and the greater our people will suffer besides the longer we will stay locked down.”

Stay home, stay safe.

More From This Category
Oscars 2021 will allow streamed films due to ...
03:56 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
Shaniera Akram hopes Pakistan will beat ...
03:12 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
Celebrities pay tribute to Irrfan Khan
02:59 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
British PM Boris Johnson's fiancee gives birth to ...
02:41 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
Adnan Siddiqui's pet dog Coco returns home safely
02:34 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
Gigi Hadid is reportedly pregnant with her & Zayn ...
01:55 PM | 29 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Oscars 2021 will allow streamed films due to COVID-19 pandemic
03:56 PM | 29 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr