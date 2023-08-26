Shamoon Abbasi pens heartfelt anniversary wish for wife Sherry Shah

Shamoon Abbasi, a multifaceted artist who has demonstrated his prowess as a producer, director, and actor, has left an indelible mark in every domain of the entertainment industry. Despite his accomplishments, Shamoon has faced several setbacks in his romantic life, having been married three times before.

He is a father to Anzela Abbasi, his daughter from his previous marriage with Javeria Abbasi, and another daughter from his third ex-wife. However, fortune smiled upon him on his fourth attempt at love when he encountered his soulmate, Sherry Shah, who also had her share of challenges in matters of the heart.

Marking their fifth wedding anniversary, Shamoon commemorated the occasion by sharing endearing pictures of the couple and extending heartfelt wishes to Sherry. In his message, he hailed Sherry as the greatest blessing that has graced his life.

"Sometimes the bad things that happen in our lives put us directly on the path to the best things that will ever happen to us. Happy 5th wedding anniversary my partner, buddy my better half. You are the best thing that happened to me. Mashallah!!" he captioned the post.

On the work front, Abbasi has five movies lined up for release this year, namely Huey Tum Ajnabi, Daadal, Dhaai Chaal, Dehli Gate, and Rayan The Superhero.