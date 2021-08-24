Netizens react to Sarwat Gillani's Raksha Bandhan celebration
Churail's actor Sarwat Gillani has paved her way to headlines as she was spotted celebrating Raksha Bandhan for her cook Ghanaish.
The Khasara actor posted an adorable video of performing the ritual with her cook. The acceptance and tolerance towards minorities of the country is essential and Sarwat's sweet video is proof of how to celebrate diversity.
Accompanied by her sons who were holding Pakitan’s flag in their hands, Sarwat gracefully performed the ritual while everyone was beaming.
View this post on Instagram
As the majority warmly welcomed the sweet gesture, some keyboard warriors did not refrain from spreading negativity. Here is the mixed reaction of the netizens:
The internet was of point of view that respecting our minorities is definitely a step towards a positive environment. Others slammed Gillani over having a Hindu cook.
On the work front, Gillani has been highly lauded for her spectacular performance in the web series Churails.
