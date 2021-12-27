Katrina Kaif has the sweetest birthday wish for Salman Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's birthday celebrations are in full swing as he turns 56 and has been showered with love and praises from his massive fan following, celebrity friends and family.

Jumping into the bandwagon of wishing Khan, his Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Katrina Kaif articulated her admiration in a sweet birthday note.

Turning to Instagram stories, Kaif sent love to former boyfriend and close friend Salman Khan on his birthday.

"@beingsalmankhan the Happiest birthday to u May all the love and light and brilliance you have be with you forever-,"

The Bharat star and Salman Khan's friendship goes back to the early days of the former's career. Later, the duo dated and broke up however they have still share a close bond It is reported that Salman's personal bodyguard Shera also provided personal security at Katrina and Vicky Kaushal's wedding festivities.

On the other hand, Khan celebrated his birthday with zeal and zest at his Panvel farmhouse. He was spotted enjoying a unicorn-themed birthday bash alongside niece Ayat.

Accompanied by his close friends and family, the Race 3 actor cut the cake with his niece Ayat, with whom he shares his birthday.

Earlier, Salman Khan was shifted to hospital after getting bitten by a non-poisonous snake. He was admitted for six hours before getting discharged.