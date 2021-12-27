Katrina Kaif has the sweetest birthday wish for Salman Khan
Web Desk
09:21 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
Katrina Kaif has the sweetest birthday wish for Salman Khan
Share

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's birthday celebrations are in full swing as he turns 56 and has been showered with love and praises from his massive fan following, celebrity friends and family.

Jumping into the bandwagon of wishing Khan, his Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Katrina Kaif articulated her admiration in a sweet birthday note. 

Turning to Instagram stories, Kaif sent love to former boyfriend and close friend Salman Khan on his birthday.

"@beingsalmankhan the Happiest birthday to u May all the love and light and brilliance you have be with you forever-," 

The Bharat star and Salman Khan's friendship goes back to the early days of the former's career. Later, the duo dated and broke up however they have still share a close bond It is reported that Salman's personal bodyguard Shera also provided personal security at Katrina and Vicky Kaushal's wedding festivities.

On the other hand, Khan celebrated his birthday with zeal and zest at his Panvel farmhouse. He was spotted enjoying a unicorn-themed birthday bash alongside niece Ayat.

Accompanied by his close friends and family, the Race 3 actor cut the cake with his niece Ayat, with whom he shares his birthday.

Earlier, Salman Khan was shifted to hospital after getting bitten by a non-poisonous snake. He was admitted for six hours before getting discharged.

Rambo and Sahiba’s hilarious video on ... 05:00 PM | 16 Dec, 2021

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif finally got married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan after ...

More From This Category
Indian actress commits suicide after being ...
09:41 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
Are Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa dating?
08:35 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
Dananeer Mobeen celebrates birthday in style ...
07:29 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
Mahira Khan shares her favourite scene as Hum ...
08:11 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
Salman Khan updates fans on his health after ...
07:07 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
Indian minister warns Sunny Leone to remove ...
01:49 PM | 27 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian actress commits suicide after being threatened with drug case
09:41 PM | 27 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr