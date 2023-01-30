Search

Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards unite to bless Masaba Gupta on her wedding day

Web Desk 04:49 PM | 30 Jan, 2023
Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards unite to bless Masaba Gupta on her wedding day
Source: Neena Gupta (Instagram)

Neena Gupta's daughter and fashion designer Masaba Gupta married her actor-beau Satyadeep Misra over the weekend in an intimate wedding ceremony.

After making a surprise announcement about her wedding, Masaba recently dropped some more pictures from the wedding ceremony. She shared a family picture featuring her father, former West Indies cricketer Sir Vivian Richards, mother Neena Gupta, and stepfather Vivek Mehra in one frame. 

Taking to her Instagram handle, she penned a heartfelt caption which read, "For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family. Everything from here on is just a bonus."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Masaba (@masabagupta)

Neena Gupta also shared the same picture with the caption, "Beti, naya beta, bete ki ma, bete ki behen, beti ka pita, main aur mera pati."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

For her special day, the 33-year-old opted for a dreamy pastel pink and green traditional dress with golden embellishments all over and completed her look with a classic heavy necklace.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Masaba (@masabagupta)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

Masaba was born to Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards, who never married, in 1989. Neena Gupta married Vivek Mehra in 2008.

