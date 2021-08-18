Sarwat Gillani addresses the backlash on her PDA-packed pictures

Pakistan’s celebrities are no strangers to social media trolling, but the candidness of Sarwat Gillani, as she claps back at trolls who tried to shame her, comes as a breath of fresh air.

A crusader of sorts who is vocal about her opinions, the Churails actor refuses to be driven by the moral brigade.

The JPNA star recently appeared in the show “To Be Honest” which was streamed on the YouTube channel Nashpati Prime.

In the show, the host asked Sarwat how they felt when Sarwat and her husband Fahad's intimate picture were massively trolled on social media to which she responded,

“We were in Rome and that’s the reason we got a bit romantic and captured that picture, even Fahad asked me 10 times before posting it on social media and I refused. When he asked me for the eleventh time I was so annoyed of him asking about it, again and again, that’s why I told him to post it”.

Further, the Khasara star smilingly added, “After the picture went viral I received hundreds of messages from the fans asking me what is this?”.

The screaming response of all haters was noticed as the aftermath of the viral picture. Gilani had also taken to her social media handle to give all the trolls a befitting reply.

On the work front, Gillani has been highly lauded for her spectacular performance in the web series Churails.