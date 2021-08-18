‘Ugly face of society’ – Politicians vent anger at Minar-e-Pakistan assault incident

ISLAMABAD – Politicians have strongly condemned an assault incident in which a woman was attacked by a charged mob on August 14 at the Greater Iqbal Park when the nation was celebrating its 74th Independence Day.

A case has been registered against 400 hundreds unidentified persons for assaulting and stealing from the female TikToker and her companions. The FIR has been registered under Sections 354 A, 382, 147, and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar termed the incident disturbing. “There needs to be serious introspection of the causes of this ugly face of society. What are we teaching at home & in schools, our laws, how laws are implemented etc. Women cannot be left feeling insecure,” he said in a tweet.

Reacting to the incident, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that he is "deeply disturbed" at the harassment of a young woman by a charged mob.

“What is more worrying is the direction our society is headed in. The recent anti-women incidents are a reminder that malaise is deep-rooted. Very shameful!” he said.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also slammed the incident and asked the government to take action against the assailants.

“The assault of a young woman by a mob at #minarepakistan should shame every Pakistani. It speaks to a rot in our society,” he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s former special assistant for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari said in a tweet that the premier has personally spoken to the inspector general of police for Punjab about the incident.