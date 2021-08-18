Three killed as Taliban open fire on protesters over flag removal in Jalalabad

At least three people were killed and a dozen others injured after the Taliban reportedly opened fire on demonstrators who have removed the gorup’s flag in Jalalabad city of Afghanistan on Wednesday.

The protesters replaced the black-on-white Taliban flag at a roundabout in Jalalabad with the black, red and green flag of the previous Afghan government a day before Independence Day (August 19).

Video circulating on social media shows a number of people have gathered at the location with some reportedly raising anti-Taliban slogans while the sound of gunshots can also be heard in the background.

#BREAKING: Taliban fires at Afghan locals in Jalalabad city of Afghanistan after the crowd removed Taliban flag and waved Afghan tricolour flag openly. Taliban terrorists can be seen firing at the crowd to disperse them. Taliban fears an open rebellion. pic.twitter.com/MzkDPSMKkQ — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 18, 2021

In another video, dozens of protesters could be seen waving Afghan flags as they are staging protest on the road.

A firing incident was also reportedly occurred in Daronta district when people there also replaced a Taliban flag.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan on Sunday after former president Ashraf Ghan fled the country when fighters entered Kabul city.

Later, the group announced general amnesty, saying they have forgiven all including those who fought against them in the past.