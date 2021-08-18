Three killed as Taliban open fire on protesters over flag removal in Jalalabad

09:52 PM | 18 Aug, 2021
Three killed as Taliban open fire on protesters over flag removal in Jalalabad
Share

At least three people were killed and a dozen others injured after the Taliban reportedly opened fire on demonstrators who have removed the gorup’s flag in Jalalabad city of Afghanistan on Wednesday.

The protesters replaced the black-on-white Taliban flag at a roundabout in Jalalabad with the black, red and green flag of the previous Afghan government a day before Independence Day (August 19).

Video circulating on social media shows a number of people have gathered at the location with some reportedly raising anti-Taliban slogans while the sound of gunshots can also be heard in the background.

In another video, dozens of protesters could be seen waving Afghan flags as they are staging protest on the road.

A firing incident was also reportedly occurred in Daronta district when people there also replaced a Taliban flag.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan on Sunday after former president Ashraf Ghan fled the country when fighters entered Kabul city. 

Later, the group announced general amnesty, saying they have forgiven all including those who fought against them in the past. 

UAE welcomes Ashraf Ghani after Taliban takeover ... 07:34 PM | 18 Aug, 2021

DUBAI - Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani, who fled his country after Taliban took control of its capital Kabul, has ...

More From This Category
Sivendran Vettivetpillai pleads guilty to ...
08:01 PM | 18 Aug, 2021
UAE welcomes Ashraf Ghani after Taliban takeover ...
07:34 PM | 18 Aug, 2021
Facebook shuts down Ashraf Ghani's account
02:04 PM | 18 Aug, 2021
Masjid-e-Nabawi open doors for children after ...
01:28 PM | 18 Aug, 2021
Taliban deputy chief Mullah Baradar returns to ...
11:11 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
Have good ties with Pakistan, China and Russia ...
08:31 PM | 17 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sarwat Gillani addresses the backlash on her PDA-packed pictures
08:16 PM | 18 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr