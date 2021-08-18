PM Imran takes notice of assault on TikToker in Lahore
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday took notice of an incident of assaulting a woman at the Minar-e- by a mob on Independence Day (August 14, 2021).
The incident came to light after a video went viral on social media, showing hundreds of men assaulting a woman in the Greater Iqbal Park where she went along with her friends to celebrate the Independence Day.
Former special assistant to PM on overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari in a tweet said that the premier personally spoke to IG Punjab on the manhandling of the woman and the vandalisation of Ranjit Singh’s statute at Lahore Fort.
“Police is catching all culprits involved in manhandling of female Tiktoker in Lahore and those damaging statue of Ranjit Singh at Lahore Fort,” he tweeted.
The senior PTI leader said that these are gross violations of laws and social norms and the government won’t spare a single person involved in these incidents.
Earlier, Punjab government spokesman Fayyazul Hassan Chohan had said that the culprits are being identified through video footage circulating on social media.
Terming the incident shameful, he said that all accused will be brought to justice.
