Dutch PM calls PM Imran to discuss Afghanistan situation
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday discussed the latest situation in Afghanistan in a telephone call with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.
Khan told his Dutch counterpart that Pakistan was closely following the developments and was in touch with regional and international partners, according to a press release.
He stressed that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was critically important for Pakistan and the region.
He further underscored that safety and security as well as protection of the rights of all Afghans was critically important.
PM Imran underlined that an inclusive political settlement was the best way forward. "It was equally essential for the world community to stay engaged in order to support the people of Afghanistan, economically and to help rebuild."
He highlighted that Pakistan was facilitating evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organizations and others from Afghanistan, as requested.
The Dutch Prime Minister conveyed thanks for Pakistan’s support and facilitation for their evacuation endeavours, the statement added.
Both the leaders also agreed to further enhance mutual cooperation between the two countries in various fields.
