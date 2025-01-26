Newlywed Pakistani couple skip reception to meet Babar Azam at Multan Stadium

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Newlyweds Pakistani Couple Skip Reception To Meet Babar Azam At Multan Stadium

MULTAN – The ongoing Test between Pakistan and West Indies not only saw a record of wickets but a rare incident as a newlywed couple decided to skip their wedding reception and head straight to the Multan Cricket Stadium to watch the first day of the game.

The bride, dressed in a stunning silver bridal gown said she had a special wish before the couple attended their Walima reception. “I told my husband that I wanted to get an autograph from Babar Azam,” she said, taking fan moment to another level.

The couple’s surprising visit to cricket ground caught the attention of fellow fans, who were equally surprised and delighted to see the newlyweds in their bridal attire, cheering for Pakistan’s flamboyant hitter and former skipper.

The couple’s love for cricket and their unconventional wedding day plans have certainly made them the talk of the town.

On day two of the final Test between Pakistan and West Indies, Noman Ali led Pakistan’s charge with four wickets in the second innings, adding to his six-wicket haul from the first innings. After West Indies started their second innings with a solid 50-run opening partnership, Noman Ali dismantled their top order, dismissing key players including Mikyle Louis, Kraigg Brathwaite, and Alick Athanaze. At lunch, West Indies were 129/5, holding a 138-run lead.

PAKvWI: Noman Ali shines with 4 Wickets as West Indies struggle on Day Two

Latest

