IED attack on Passenger Bus near Balochistan Khuzdar leaves one dead, several injured

QUETTA – A deadly explosion hits passenger bus traveling from Khuzdar to Rawalpindi, killing at least one person while eight people suffered injuries.

Initial reports said the explosion targeted Pindi-bound passenger bus near Khori on the M-8 Highway. Khuzdar DC said the blast was caused by an explosive device placed in car parked near the roadside.

Several passengers including bus conductor are in critical condition, receiving medical aid at Khuzdar Trauma Centre. Security forces, FC, and Levies personnel, rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area.

Police also started investigation into the incident, with authorities working to identify the individuals behind the attack.

