Bengal Tiger dies of kidney ailment at Bahawalpur Zoo

ISLAMABAD – A 7-year-old male Bengal Tiger succumbed to a kidney infection at Bahawalpur Zoo on Sunday.

Reports in local media said the Bengal tiger tragically passed away at Sher Bagh Zoo, after severe health issues. Wildlife official Osman Bukhari said big cat’s condition deteriorated, after extensive treatment for a kidney infection. The kidney infection led to multiple organ failure in the animal.

Bengal tiger was one of the key attractions in zoo in Southern Punjab. The incident also sparked concerns among local citizens about the welfare of animals in captivity, especially after another Bengal tiger at the zoo was recently treated for an eye disease.

Meanwhile, zoo fans urged the zoo administration and government to look into the matter the health and well-being of the animals to prevent further incidents.

Bengal tigers in zoos typically have a lifespan of around 15-20 years, although some may live longer with proper care. In the wild, their lifespan is usually shorter, around 10 to 15 years, due to poaching, food scarcity, and other issues.