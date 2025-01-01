Lahore Zoo entry ticket price increased to Rs300 after privatisation

LAHORE – The entry ticket price for Lahore Zoo has seen a massive increase after a contract was awarded to a private firm to manage it.

Reports said the ticket price has been increased to Rs300 per person from Rs100, registering a significant increase.

Visitors have expressed shock on the development with a large number of them returning back without visiting it due to higher ticket prices.

They have urged the government to reverse its decision of privatising the Lahore Zoo.

The hike in ticket prices comes days after Lahore Zoon was privatized, with a private company securing a contract worth Rs 500 million.

The firm will cover services such as parking, entry tickets, and various attractions. There are also additional charges for other attractions such as Rs 200 for the snake house, Rs 100 for the walk-through aviary, and Rs 300 for the holo-verse experience.