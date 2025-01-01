Major change announced in pension policy for government employees

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has notified changes in the pension policy for government officers and employees in order to reduce burden on national treasury.

Under the revised police, a ban has been imposed on retired government officers receiving double pensions.

It has also been announced that officers holding important positions will only be allowed to receive one pension, and the annual increase in pensions will apply to the first pension.

The notification stated that pensions will be determined based on the last 24 months of service, and the Pay and Pension Commission will review the basic pension every three years.

The Ministry of Finance has immediately implemented the recommendations of the Pay and Pension Commission 2020.