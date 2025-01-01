Gold prices up by Rs1,000 per tola on first day of 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices registered upward trend in both local and international markets on first day of the New Year.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs1,000 to reach Rs273,600.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold moved up by Rs857 with new rate settling at Rs234,568.

The bullion rates also witnessed gains in international market where per ounce price surged by $10 as it is being traded at $2,624.

Meanwhile, gold prices surged by Rs52,600 per tola in outgoing year 2024. The price of per tola gold witnessed an increase of 23.9 percent during the previous year.

The price of gold per tola in 2024 stayed within a band of Rs77,100 while the highest price of the commodity was recorded at Rs287,900, while the lowest price was Rs210,800.

Globally, the price of gold increased by $552 in 2024, reaching $2,614 per ounce, showing an 26.7% increase.

The global price of gold per ounce in 2024 remained within a band of $774, with the highest price reaching $2,784 per ounce and the lowest price at $2,010.