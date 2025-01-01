Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Gold prices up by Rs1,000 per tola on first day of 2025

Gold Price Dips By Rs4300 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices registered upward trend in both local and international markets on first day of the New Year.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs1,000 to reach Rs273,600.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold moved up by Rs857 with new rate settling at Rs234,568.

The bullion rates also witnessed gains in international market where per ounce price surged by $10 as it is being traded at $2,624.

Meanwhile, gold prices surged by Rs52,600 per tola in outgoing year 2024. The price of per tola gold witnessed an increase of 23.9 percent during the previous year.

The price of gold per tola in 2024 stayed within a band of Rs77,100 while the highest price of the commodity was recorded at Rs287,900, while the lowest price was Rs210,800.

Globally, the price of gold increased by $552 in 2024, reaching $2,614 per ounce, showing an 26.7% increase.

The global price of gold per ounce in 2024 remained within a band of $774, with the highest price reaching $2,784 per ounce and the lowest price at $2,010.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 1 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
AUD Australian Dollar AUD 174.75 177
BHD Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.16 744.16
CAD Canadian Dollar CAD 194.6 197
CNY China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
DKK Danish Krone DKK 35.45 35.85
EUR Euro EUR 288.2 290.95
HKD Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
INR Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
JPY Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 897.17 906.67
MYR Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.63 62.23
NZD New Zealand Dollar NZD 154.77 156.77
NOK Norwegian Krone NOK 24.22 24.52
OMR Omani Riyal OMR 720.46 728.96
QAR Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
SAR Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.35
SGD Singapore Dollar SGD 202.82 204.82
SEK Swedish Krona SEK 24.99 25.29
CHF Swiss Franc CHF 308.12 310.92
THB Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
AED U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.1
GBP UK Pound Sterling GBP 347.35 350.85
USD US Dollar USD 278.1 279.6
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search