For the first time, Pakistan’s exports to UK cross $1b in first 6 months of any FY
Web Desk
11:23 PM | 9 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Adviser to PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razaq Dawood announced on Saturday that Pakistan's exports to the UK crossed one billion dollars mark in the first six months of any fiscal year.

In a couple of tweets, Dawood said that exports to UK grew by twenty one percent to $1.029 billion July-December 2020 as compared to $852 million during the corresponding period last year.

He added that the exports in Dec 2020 surged by 47% to $189 million as compared to $129 million in Dec 2019.

The Adviser encouraged the exporters to put in efforts to obtain a greater share of the market.

"I also commend the efforts of [Ministry of Commerce's] trade officers posted in the UK and urge them to work harder in finding opportunities for our exporters and provide facilitation to our businessmen," he wrote.

On Friday, Dawood revealed that country’s exports to the US had increased by 27% in December 2020 as compared to last year.

The UK is Pakistan's fourth largest market for exports. Around 85% of Pakistan's exports to the UK consist of other made-up textile articles, articles of apparel, cotton and articles of leather. All these products currently enjoy duty-free access to the UK under the GSP+.

