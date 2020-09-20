New common Expo Centers to be established in Punjab to boost industrial sector: Dawood

GUJRAT – In order to boost the industrial sector new common Expo Centers will be established in four cities of Punjab.

During an official visit to Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood recognized and appreciated the role of the industry in these cities for contribution in overall exports of country.

The Advisor underlined that for sustainable growth in exports, we need to diversify our products into the developmental sectors, and find new markets, including Africa and Middle East.

Razak Dawood apprised the representatives of the industry of various cost reduction measures, like tariff rationalization on raw materials and intermediaries, taken by the Ministry of Commerce, to enable the industry to manufacture their products on globally competitive rates and ensure value-addition.

The expo centers will be established in Sialkot, Gujrat, Wazirabad and Gujranwala.