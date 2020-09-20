Car-trailer collision claims five lives on M4-Motorway near Gojra
Web Desk
10:56 AM | 20 Sep, 2020
Car-trailer collision claims five lives on M4-Motorway near Gojra
Share

GOJRA - At least five people lost their lives while one child sustained severe injuries after a speeding car collided with a trailer on motorway near Gojra today (Sunday).

According to media details, the incident took place at M4 section of motorway.

The affected family belonged to Layyah. 

The rescue teams arrived at the scene and shifted the victims to hospital for medical procedures.

More From This Category
Car-trailer collision claims five lives on ...
10:56 AM | 20 Sep, 2020
PML-N's Supremo Nawaz Sharif to virtually attend ...
10:14 AM | 20 Sep, 2020
New common Expo Centers to be established in ...
09:36 AM | 20 Sep, 2020
Three-day rituals of Baba Guru Nanak death ...
08:46 AM | 20 Sep, 2020
Two troops martyred in Miranshah operation
11:54 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
Suzuki likely to unveil 9th Generation Alto this ...
11:48 PM | 19 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
I learnt how to ride a bike for 'Quaid e Azam Zindabad': Mahira Khan
06:11 PM | 19 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr