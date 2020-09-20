Car-trailer collision claims five lives on M4-Motorway near Gojra
10:56 AM | 20 Sep, 2020
Share
GOJRA - At least five people lost their lives while one child sustained severe injuries after a speeding car collided with a trailer on motorway near Gojra today (Sunday).
According to media details, the incident took place at M4 section of motorway.
The affected family belonged to Layyah.
The rescue teams arrived at the scene and shifted the victims to hospital for medical procedures.
- Car-trailer collision claims five lives on M4-Motorway near Gojra10:56 AM | 20 Sep, 2020
- PML-N's Supremo Nawaz Sharif to virtually attend APC today10:14 AM | 20 Sep, 2020
- New common Expo Centers to be established in Punjab to boost ...09:36 AM | 20 Sep, 2020
- Three-day rituals of Baba Guru Nanak death anniversary start at ...08:46 AM | 20 Sep, 2020
- Indian journalist arrested for ‘passing sensitive information to ...08:21 AM | 20 Sep, 2020
I learnt how to ride a bike for 'Quaid e Azam Zindabad': Mahira Khan
06:11 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
- Queen Elizabeth strips disgraced Harvey Weinstein of top royal honour02:43 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
- Asim Abbasi apologises for copying French artist Malika Favre's work ...02:30 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
- Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy roped in to co-direct a Marvel film01:48 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020