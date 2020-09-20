Punjab to take action against substandard cosmetic products

12:41 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
Punjab to take action against substandard cosmetic products
Share

LAHORE – In a bid to ensure the availability of original and branded cosmetic products and to counter counterfeit mafia, the Punjab government has decided to take strict action against sub-standard cosmetic manufacturers and sellers.

According to media details, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved Drug Amendment Bill 2020 and said that in the past, concerned departments failed to take any strict action and fraudsters continued looting masses across the province.

More From This Category
Pakistan reduces import of Ozone depleting ...
11:52 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
Opposition announces Pakistan Democratic Movement ...
11:34 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
Khobragade's posting at Indian HC incommensurate ...
11:21 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
WAPDA opens jobs for locals in Gilgit-Baltistan
10:59 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
Pakistan Railways introduces two new trains
10:21 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
Pakistan kicks off first anti-polio drive after ...
09:27 PM | 20 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Acting is the perfect expression of my abilities: Ch Moazzam Ishaq
02:27 PM | 20 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr