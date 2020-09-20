Punjab to take action against substandard cosmetic products
12:41 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
Share
LAHORE – In a bid to ensure the availability of original and branded cosmetic products and to counter counterfeit mafia, the Punjab government has decided to take strict action against sub-standard cosmetic manufacturers and sellers.
According to media details, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved Drug Amendment Bill 2020 and said that in the past, concerned departments failed to take any strict action and fraudsters continued looting masses across the province.
- Pakistan reduces import of Ozone depleting substances to 50pc11:52 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
- Opposition announces Pakistan Democratic Movement against ...11:34 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
- Khobragade's posting at Indian HC incommensurate with Pakistan's ...11:21 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
-
-
Acting is the perfect expression of my abilities: Ch Moazzam Ishaq
02:27 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
- Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make it to the list of Time’s 100 most ...01:14 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
- Keanu Reeves reveals that The Matrix 4 is to be a Love Story01:11 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
- I learnt how to ride a bike for 'Quaid e Azam Zindabad': Mahira Khan06:11 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020