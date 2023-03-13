Search

PakistanTop News

PTI gets permission to stage election rally in Lahore today

Web Desk 11:01 AM | 13 Mar, 2023
PTI gets permission to stage election rally in Lahore today
Source: File photo

LAHORE – The Lahore district administration on late Sunday allowed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to stage an election rally in Lahore on Monday (today).

The administration took the decision after holding a meeting with the PTI leadership. 

During the huddle, the PTI’s leadership submitted an affidavit, assuring the city’s administration of its full cooperation with them, the police and the security officials.

The former ruling party also assured the authority that it would comply with the concerned law about the usage of the sound system. Speeches against the state institutions and judiciary will not be allowed in the rally, agreed the PTI. 

The PTI would be responsible if public property is demanded during the rally, read the affidavit.

On Sunday, PTI Chairman Imran Khan postponed his election rally after the interim government refused to lift the Section 144 in Lahore.

PTI Lahore President Imtiaz Shaikh said that a rally will be taken out from Zaman Park to Data Darbar at 2pm today.

“Imran Khan will lead the rally,” he confirmed.

This would be the first rally that Khan would lead in more than four months as he was mobilising the party from his Zaman Park residence in Punjab’s capital. The PTI chief had been at home as he was “recovering” from an injury he sustained last year.

Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally as interim govt imposes Section 144 again 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally as interim govt imposes Section 144 again 

03:28 PM | 12 Mar, 2023

PTI moves ECP against imposing Section 144 again in Lahore ahead of its rally

02:00 PM | 12 Mar, 2023

In phone call with US Congressman Brad Sherman, Imran Khan decries violent crackdown on PTI

12:21 PM | 12 Mar, 2023

Bomb hits convoy of PTI lawmaker’s son in Balochistan’s Kachhi, kills two

11:12 AM | 12 Mar, 2023

WATCH: Karachi police arrest PTI lawmaker Arsalan Taj from his residence

10:18 AM | 12 Mar, 2023

Rangers called in as Pakistan bans public gatherings in Lahore ahead of PTI election rally

09:21 AM | 12 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PTI gets permission to stage election rally in Lahore today

11:01 AM | 13 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – March 13, 2023

08:58 AM | 13 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 13, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 13, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:30 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 281.4 284.15
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 331.5 334.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742 750
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 39.65 40.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.3 35.65
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.6 916.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.58 61.18
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.23 26.53
Omani Riyal OMR 716.82 724.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.07 26.37
Swiss Franc CHF 297.95 300.45
Thai Bhat THB 7.98 8.13

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 13 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs198,500 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs170,180.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Karachi PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Islamabad PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Peshawar PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Quetta PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Sialkot PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Attock PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Gujranwala PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Jehlum PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Multan PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Bahawalpur PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Gujrat PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Nawabshah PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Chakwal PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Hyderabad PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Nowshehra PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Sargodha PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Faisalabad PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Mirpur PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: