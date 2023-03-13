PTI gets permission to stage election rally in Lahore today

LAHORE – The Lahore district administration on late Sunday allowed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to stage an election rally in Lahore on Monday (today).

The administration took the decision after holding a meeting with the PTI leadership.

During the huddle, the PTI’s leadership submitted an affidavit, assuring the city’s administration of its full cooperation with them, the police and the security officials.

The former ruling party also assured the authority that it would comply with the concerned law about the usage of the sound system. Speeches against the state institutions and judiciary will not be allowed in the rally, agreed the PTI.

The PTI would be responsible if public property is demanded during the rally, read the affidavit.

On Sunday, PTI Chairman Imran Khan postponed his election rally after the interim government refused to lift the Section 144 in Lahore.

PTI Lahore President Imtiaz Shaikh said that a rally will be taken out from Zaman Park to Data Darbar at 2pm today.

“Imran Khan will lead the rally,” he confirmed.

This would be the first rally that Khan would lead in more than four months as he was mobilising the party from his Zaman Park residence in Punjab’s capital. The PTI chief had been at home as he was “recovering” from an injury he sustained last year.