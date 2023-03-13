Imran Khan booked in PTI worker Ali Bilal’s death case

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been booked in another case regarding the death of party activist Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah.

A case against the former prime minister and other PTI leaders has been lodged with the Sarwar Road Police Station on the complaint of the investigating officer for concealing facts and evidence regarding Ali Bilal’s death.

Though, the Lahore police said that Zille Shah died in a car accident.

According to the FIR, the police registered a case on the statement of the accused who took Ali Bilal to the hospital. The FIR further stated that after getting information about Shah’s death, the accused fled the hospital.

On the other side, PTI claimed that Ali Bilal died of police violence and torture after the force launched a crackdown on party workers and supporters protesting near Imran Khan’s residence in Zaman Park on March 8.