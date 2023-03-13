Search

GCU Faisalabad VC Prof Shahid Kamal dies in car accident 

Web Desk 12:42 PM | 13 Mar, 2023
GCU Faisalabad VC Prof Shahid Kamal dies in car accident 
Source: GCU website

FAISALABAD – Government College University (GCU) Faisalabad Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Shahid Kamal died in a car accident on Monday.

Rescue officials said the professor was on his way to Faisalabad from Lahore when his car met an accident near Sahianwala where he died.

Prof Dr Shahid Kamal had over 30-year experience of teaching, research and administration.

He served as dean, director, principal, and professor at University of the Punjab, Lahore.

He was an internationally acknowledged scholar in the field of statistics. He earned his PhD in Applied Biostatistics from the University of Exeter, Devon, United Kingdom (UK).

He initiated many master degree programmes at University of the Punjab. He was the author of two books and contributed a great number of research articles in reputable national and international research journals.

He also supervised many research scholars at MPhil and PhD levels. He had joined GCU Faisalabad as VC on July 24, 2019.

Latest

