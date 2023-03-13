Court reserves verdict on Imran Khan's exemption plea in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD – A local court in the country’s federal capital reserved a verdict on a petition filed by ousted premier Imran Khan seeking an exemption from physical appearance in the Toshakhana reference.

The recent development comes days after the Islamabad High Court revoked the non-bailable arrest warrant for the PTI chief issued by the local court due to the continuous no-show.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq then approved Imran Khan’s plea against Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal's decision and directed the defiant politician to appear before the lower court today on Monday.

During today’s hearing, the legal counsel of the PTI chief sought an exemption plea citing security threats and even filed a request to be discharged from the case. The court reserved the verdict till 3:15 pm today.

Khan’s lawyer maintained that his client is not appearing before the court in wake of security threats.

More to follow...