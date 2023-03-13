Search

Sports

Shadab Khan to captain Pakistan in Afghanistan series

Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen and Fakhar to be rested, announces PCB chairman

Web Desk 02:21 PM | 13 Mar, 2023
Shadab Khan to captain Pakistan in Afghanistan series
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Pakistan’s star all-rounder Shadab Khan has been picked as captain of the national side for the Afghanistan T20I series, as top players Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi will be rested for the upcoming tour.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Najam Sethi announced the new changes as he held a live presser with chief selector Haroon Rasheed.

The fresh squad for the upcoming series includes Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, and Zaman Khan.

Several players including Abrar Ahmed, Haseebullah, and Usama Mirb were placed as reserves.

The three-match T20 series against Afghanistan will be held in UAE on March 24, 26, and 27.

More to follow... 

