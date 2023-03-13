Non-bailable arrest warrant issued for ex-PM Imran Khan for ‘threatening’ woman judge

ISLAMABAD – A local court on Monday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Imran Khan for threatening a female judge at a public meeting.

The court directed law enforcers to arrest PTI chief Imran Khan and produce him before the court before March 29.

During today's hearing, Khawaja Haris, Imran Khan's counsel, maintained that his client decided against appearing in the court due to severe ‘security threats’.

Following a series of no-shows in an important court hearings, Imran Khan again skipped the hearing and filed an exemption plea from physically appearing before the judge.

A case was lodged against the outspoken politician at Islamabad's Margalla police station for hurling threatening remarks at judge Zeba Chaudhry.

