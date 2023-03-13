'Blessing for All Foundation' documentary highlights women's rights in Islam

LAHORE - Blessing for All Foundation will release a documentary about the role of women in society and women's rights in the light of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) life and the Quran.

This will be the second episode released by this foundation, sponsored by Chaudhry Aurangzeb, to highlight the life & message of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the teachings of Islam.

The first episode of this series introduced Holy Prophet Muhammad PBUH to the world as the greatest messenger of peace after the publication of blasphemous caricatures in France and Denmark. This, second episode, about women, will be released in the coming Ramadan.

Chaudhry Aurangzeb, who is a real estate tycoon, and PTI leader from Okara is the chairman of this foundation. It was founded with the help of poet/ play writer Amjad Islam Amjad (late), Major (r) Rafiq Hasrat and the founder of the Akhuwat Foundation, Dr Amjad Saqib.

This foundation produces documentary films, short films, public service messages, TVC, and advertisements and creates all forms of print, audio and video productions about the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Islam. It is produced by director/ creative head Ali Zeeshan Amjad.

The episode of this series was released on social media in December 2021, and since then it has been translated into seven languages and has been viewed millions of times.

The first episode was primarily targeted at those who are unaware of the compassionate teachings of the prophet Muhammad PBUH. The second episode is under production.