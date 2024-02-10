Sheikh Rashid released from Adiala Jail after bail in May 9 case

RAWALPINDI – Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed was released from the Adiala Jail after an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in garrison city of Rawalpindi granted bail to him in a case related to May 9 riots.

The judge approved the bail against surety bonds worth Rs200,000. During the hearing, the trial court ordered the authorities to immediately release the AML chief if he was not wanted in any other case.

The hearing was attended by Sheikh Rashid’s lawyer while no one appeared from prosecution side. The judge expressed resentment over absence of the prosecution lawyer.

Talking to media outside the jail, the former interior minister said he could not run his election campaign due to his detention.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Hanif Abbasi has defeated Sheikh Rashid in NA-56 during general election 2024 held on February 8.