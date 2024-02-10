Sheikh Rashid released from Adiala Jail after bail in May 9 case

RAWALPINDI – Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed was released from the Adiala Jail after an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in garrison city of Rawalpindi granted bail to him in a case related to May 9 riots.
The judge approved the bail against surety bonds worth Rs200,000. During the hearing, the trial court ordered the authorities to immediately release the AML chief if he was not wanted in any other case.
The hearing was attended by Sheikh Rashid’s lawyer while no one appeared from prosecution side. The judge expressed resentment over absence of the prosecution lawyer.
Talking to media outside the jail, the former interior minister said he could not run his election campaign due to his detention.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Hanif Abbasi has defeated Sheikh Rashid in NA-56 during general election 2024 held on February 8.
Pakistani currency recovered losses against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 10, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.55 for selling.
On Saturday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|302.5
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.61
|59.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.55
|26.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.35
|323.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.