NA-56 results 2024: Hanif Abbasi upsets Sheikh Rashid in major blow

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Hanif Abbasi has defeated Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in NA-56 Rawalpind-4 during general election 2024.
Abbasi claimed 96,649 votes to win the seats while Independent candidate Shehryaz Riaz stood a second position with 82,613 votes.
Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) candidate Sajjad Ahmad Abbasi secured third spot with 9432 votes followed by JI’s Imran Shafiqu at fourth position with 7,465 votes.
However, Sheikh Rashid could grab only 5,725 votes in a major setback from what was described hi stronghold.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 9, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
On Friday, Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.4.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.68
|751.68
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.35
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.87
|59.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.82
|77.52
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.55
|26.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.35
|323.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.81
|7.96
