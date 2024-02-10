Pakistan polls marred by conflicting victory claims as PTI hopes for next rule

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Saturday claimed his party had secured majority in Center, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, hoping that the Imran Khan’s party will make governments there.
He was addressing a press conference a day after PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif declared victory and invited the political parties and independent candidates to form a coalition government in order to take the country out of crises.
As per the unofficial results announced by the ECP, independent candidates, most of them are backed by the PTI, are leading the race with 100 seats, followed by PML-N with 71 seats and PPP with 54 seats. However, results from 11 constituencies are still awaited.
PTI leader Barrister Gohar claimed that his party has won 170 seats in National Assembly as per form 45, alleging that results were being tampered to diminish the PTI’s majority.
He also claimed to have won 135 seats in Punjab and hoped that a public-friendly person will be made chief minister of the province.
In KP , he said the PTI has secured two-third majority and will surely make the government in this province also.
The PTI stalwart also announced that a peaceful protest will be held outside the offices of the returning officers, who are not releasing the election results.
Pakistani currency recovered losses against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 10, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.55 for selling.
On Saturday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|302.5
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.61
|59.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.55
|26.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.35
|323.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
