Pakistan polls marred by conflicting victory claims as PTI hopes for next rule

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Saturday claimed his party had secured majority in Center, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, hoping that the Imran Khan’s party will make governments there.

He was addressing a press conference a day after PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif declared victory and invited the political parties and independent candidates to form a coalition government in order to take the country out of crises.

As per the unofficial results announced by the ECP, independent candidates, most of them are backed by the PTI, are leading the race with 100 seats, followed by PML-N with 71 seats and PPP with 54 seats. However, results from 11 constituencies are still awaited.

PTI leader Barrister Gohar claimed that his party has won 170 seats in National Assembly as per form 45, alleging that results were being tampered to diminish the PTI’s majority.

He also claimed to have won 135 seats in Punjab and hoped that a public-friendly person will be made chief minister of the province.

In KP , he said the PTI has secured two-third majority and will surely make the government in this province also.

The PTI stalwart also announced that a peaceful protest will be held outside the offices of the returning officers, who are not releasing the election results.