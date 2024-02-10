Election 2024: Here’s all the winning independent candidates not affiliated to PTI

ISLAMABAD – In a dramatic turn of events, independent candidates, mostly backed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), are leading the race as results for general elections 2024 continue to trickle in.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has declared provisional results, based on form 47, of 253 constituencies out of total 265.

The results shows as many as 100 candidates have won National Assembly general seats followed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with 71 seats and Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians with 54 seats. The MQM-P has grabbed 17 seats so far while JUI-P and PML have won three seats each.

To draw a clear picture of the PTI’s share in the total seats won by the independent candidates so far, a list has been complied that carries details of the winning independent candidates who are not affiliated to the PTI.

Following is the list:

NA-12 Kohistan

Independent candidate Muhammad Idrees won the seat with 26,583 votes while PTI-backed independent Taj Muhammad faced defeat as he got only 2,213 votes.

NA 48 Islamabad

Independent candidate Raja Khuram Nawaz secured victory with 696,999 votes while PTI-backed Ali Bukhari grabbed 59,851 votes.

NA 54 Rawalpindi

Independent Aqeel Malik defeated PTI-backed Azra Masood in this constituency.

NA 88 Khushab

The results of this constituency have been withheld. However, as per available data, independent candidate Moazzam Sher leading the reach against PTI-backed Akram Niazi.

NA 92 Bhakkar

Rasheed Akbar Khan named winner as he secured 142,761 votes while PTI-backed Zaheer Abbas Naqvi grabbed only 38,748 votes.

NA 144 Khanewal

Raza Hayat Haraj won as independent candidate with 118,999 votes while PTI-backed Shhabaz Ahmed Khan got only 829 votes.

NA 189 Rajanpur

PTI Zahid Mehmood Mazari suffered defeat in this constituency while independent candidate Shamsher Ali Mizari emerged victorious with 83,074 votes.

NA 253 (Ziarat-cum-Hernai-cum-Sibi-Kohlu-Fera Bugti)

Independent candidate Mian Khan won the seat with 37,090 while PTI-backed Saddam Tareen secured 11,923 votes.

PTI's Share

It means, the PTI has a lion share of 92 seats of 100 won by the independent candidates so far.