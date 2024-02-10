Pakistan rejects international objection to election 2024

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has expressed concerns over the statements made by certain countries and organizations on the general elections held in Pakistan on February 28 024.
The foreign office in a statement said, “We are surprised by the negative tone of some of these statements, which neither take into account the complexity of the electoral process, nor acknowledge the free and enthusiastic exercise of the right to vote by tens of millions of Pakistanis”.
These statements ignore the undeniable fact that Pakistan has held general elections, peacefully and successfully, while dealing with serious security threats resulting primarily from foreign sponsored terrorism, it added.
“Some statements are not even factual. There was no nationwide internet shutdown. Only mobile services were suspended for the day to avoid terrorist incidents on the polling day. The elections exercise has demonstrated that the concerns of many commentators were misplaced.”
Pakistan held the elections as part of its commitment to building a stable and democratic society. While we value constructive advice from our friends, making negative commentary even before the completion of electoral process is neither constructive nor objective.
Pakistan will continue to work towards building a vibrant democratic polity. Every election and peaceful transition of power brings us closer to that goal.
“We do this not on account of the concerns expressed by others but because that is the aspiration of our people and the vision of our founding fathers,” it said.
The development comes after US, UK and EU expressed concerns over rigging claims about Pakistan's electoral process, calling for probe into its irregularities.
Pakistani currency recovered losses against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 10, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.55 for selling.
On Saturday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|302.5
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.61
|59.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.55
|26.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.35
|323.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
