US, EU, and UK express concerns over rigging claims, delay in Pakistan Elections

WASHINGTON - Pakistan's key allies US, UK and EU expressed concerns over rigging claims about Pakistan's electoral process, calling for probe into its irregularities.

As the vote-counting process still continues after 40 hours of election and it pointed to a disputed result as supporters of key opposition party raised the prospect of interference.

Amid the delay and rigging claims, the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, HRCP and othr organisations expressed concerns about delay in the declaration of results.

Washington and EU called for probe into illegal activities including fraud, arrest of activists, and interference. Earlier, US State Department remains vocal for undue restrictions on freedoms of expression and assembly while noting violence and attacks on media workers.

US lawmakers also urged State Department not to recognise the winner until investigations are conducted into allegations of misconduct.