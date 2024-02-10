Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood granted bail in May 9 riots case

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan and his second in line Shah Mahmood Qureshi secured bail in May 9 riots case.

Anti Terrorism Court Judge Malik Ijaz took up the case and ordered both the accused to submit surety bonds worth Rs1lac each.

Courts have approved bail petitions of Khan in 12 cases related to May 9 rioting.

Meanwhile, the court also the bail petition of Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rasheed in case of attacking the gate of a sensitive installation on May 9.

The bail petition was approved after the court asked him to submit surety bonds worth Rs200,000.

After the submission of bonds, the court asked authorities to release Rasheed.

More to follow...