Where do PTI-backed Independents, PML-N and PPP stand in Pakistan General Elections 2024?

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party emerge as the top political forces in the National Assembly as elections 2024 results continue to pour in, 40 hours after the polling process.

Election Commission shared results of 252 seats as close contest continues between PTI backed independents and two major political forces.

So far, independent candidates bagged 100 seats, PML-N remains second with 71 seats and PPP with 54 seats.

Meanmwhile, MQM-P bags at least 17 National Assembly seats in Sindh.

PML-Q bagged at least three seats, Jahangir Tareen’s IPP, JUI secure 2 seats each. Akhtar Mengal’s BNP, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan, and Pakistan Muslim League-Z got one seat each.

Jamaat-e-Islami, GDA, Awami National Party failed to get single seat in NA so far.