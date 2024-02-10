Where do PTI-backed Independents, PML-N and PPP stand in Pakistan General Elections 2024?

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party emerge as the top political forces in the National Assembly as elections 2024 results continue to pour in, 40 hours after the polling process.
Election Commission shared results of 252 seats as close contest continues between PTI backed independents and two major political forces.
So far, independent candidates bagged 100 seats, PML-N remains second with 71 seats and PPP with 54 seats.
Meanmwhile, MQM-P bags at least 17 National Assembly seats in Sindh.
PML-Q bagged at least three seats, Jahangir Tareen’s IPP, JUI secure 2 seats each. Akhtar Mengal’s BNP, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan, and Pakistan Muslim League-Z got one seat each.
Jamaat-e-Islami, GDA, Awami National Party failed to get single seat in NA so far.
Pakistani currency recovered losses against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 10, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.55 for selling.
On Saturday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|302.5
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.61
|59.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.55
|26.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.35
|323.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
