SC orders reopening of shopping malls across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered on Monday the reopening of shopping malls, which were closed following the imposition of lockdown to stem spread of coronavirus across the country.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed was hearing a suo motu case regarding steps taken by government against the pandemic.

The chief justice remarked that the shopkeepers will die of hunger instead of the virus if shops are not opened.

He said that almost all markets are open in Karachi except shopping malls to which Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani said that several markets were sealed for not following the SOPs.

The top judge then ordered to open the markets directing the officials to create awareness among shopkeepers about the SOPS.

Seeking details of shopping plazas in Karachi, the chief justice remarked that the there will be better implementation of the SOPs at malls.

The chief justice also said that the court will allow the small markets to open on Saturday and Sunday.