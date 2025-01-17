Husband killed by wife, son over second marriage in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA – A woman, along with her son, killed her husband over his second marriage in Gujranwala.

According to police, the victim, Tariq, had remarried six months ago. The first wife and her 18-year-old son tied Tariq with a rope and tortured him.

Police stated that the mother and son threw chili powder into Tariq’s eyes before strangling him to death.

After the murder, the mother and son went to the second wife’s house. Upon her call, police arrested both suspects.

Police revealed that after interrogation, the body was recovered, and the mother and son confessed to the crime.