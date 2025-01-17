Us Supreme Court Upholds Tiktok Ban

WASHINGTON – The US Supreme Court has upheld the decision to ban the social media platform TikTok.

In a unanimous ruling, the judges stated that last year’s decision by Congress to ban TikTok does not violate the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech.

During the hearing, the US Department of Justice argued that TikTok’s control by the Chinese government poses a threat to the United States.

In the US, 170 million people use TikTok, and the ban will take effect on January 19.

Meanwhile, TikTok has begun preparations to shut down its app in the US by January 19.

According to the law passed by Congress, TikTok must sell its operations in the US by January 19 or face a ban.

Under this law, TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, is required to sell its assets in the U.S. within the stipulated timeframe, or the app will be banned.