Man held for using fake cancer documents to obtain US visa

LAHORE – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested an individual seeking a US visa with fake cancer documents and his accomplice after a complaint from the US Consulate.

According to FIA, based on a written complaint from the US Consulate, the FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Circle took action and apprehended the visa applicant, Raza Abbas, a resident of Sialkot, and his facilitator, alleged travel agent Amir Hamza.

Raza Abbas submitted fake medical certificates claiming he had cancer, along with fraudulent bank statements worth Rs10 million and documents falsely identifying him as the owner of a travel agency.

The fake lab reports and hospital certificates were provided by a lab receptionist named Hafiz for Rs 30,000.

FIA sources revealed that Raza Abbas’s previous visa application had already been rejected by the US Embassy.

Further investigation into the case is ongoing.