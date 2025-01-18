Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – Check Latest Gold Prices for 18 January 2025

Gold Rate in Pakistan is Rs282,600 per tola and Rs242,283 for 10 grams on January 18 2025 Saturday in the local market.
22 karat Gold is being sold at 262,258 per tola, 21 Karat 250,337 and 18 Karat at 214,575.
These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.
Gold Rates Today 18 January 2025
|Gold Type
|New Price
|Tola
|Rs282,600
|10 Grams
|Rs242,283
Today Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad
|City
|Gold 24K per Tola
|Gold 24K 10gms
|Karachi
|Rs282,600
|Rs242,283
|Islamabad
|Rs282,600
|Rs242,283
|Lahore
|Rs282,600
|Rs242,283
|Multan
|Rs282,600
|Rs242,283
|Peshawar
|Rs282,600
|Rs242,283
Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan’s Open Market – 18 January 2025