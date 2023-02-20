Search

Pakistan

Torkham border closed after fresh clashes between Pakistani, Afghan forces

Web Desk 12:36 PM | 20 Feb, 2023
Torkham border closed after fresh clashes between Pakistani, Afghan forces
Source: File Photo

PESHAWAR – The key southwestern border crossing between Pakistan, and Afghanistan was closed for trade and pedestrian movements after fresh border skirmishes between the two sides.

Reports in local media suggest that the two sides exchanged gunfire as authorities in Pakistan returned an Afghan national who was crossing the border without travel documents.

The return of Afghan national reportedly irked Taliban forces who closed the border and opened fire in protest. Meanwhile, trade activities and pedestrian traffic remain suspended on the first day of the week due to the border closure.

Video clips shared online show Taliban troops firing near the border, causing panic among the local residents.

Taliban commissioner at Torkham also took to social media and accused Pakistani officials of border closure. Islamabad failed to fulfill commitments to ease the border crossing at Torkham, he alleged.

The crucial border between the two sides remained a sensitive issue between Asian neighbours for a long time.

The recent tensions come months after the deadly shooting in November last year in which two sides suffered casualties.

More to follow...

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Pakistani rescuers take out 15 people alive from rubble in earthquake-hit Turkiye

10:49 PM | 19 Feb, 2023

Google bans over dozen apps using Nadra's identity to spy on Pakistani users

02:20 PM | 19 Feb, 2023

COAS Asim Munir visits Karachi police office after terrorist attack

08:34 PM | 18 Feb, 2023

Karachi Police Office cleared after terror attack, all militants killed

11:47 PM | 17 Feb, 2023

Rana Sanaullah hints at Parvez Elahi's arrest after latest audio leak

11:51 PM | 16 Feb, 2023

Pakistani rupee gains by 0.56pc against dollar in interbank market

02:26 PM | 16 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

LHC gives Imran Khan another chance to appear in bail case

03:19 PM | 20 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 19th February 2023

08:57 AM | 20 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its upward momentum against the US dollar, appreciating 0.31 percent in the inter-bank market on first working day of the week.

During the trading in interbank, the local currency was hovering at 262.01, with an increase of Rs0.81.

Last week, the local currency gained around 2.45 percent against the greenback. The country’s central bank also reported an increase in foreign exchange reserves, which returned to $3.19 billion, after touching critical levels below $3billion.

All eyes are now on the revival of the IMF bailout package which is expected to help the economy of crisis hit Pakistan.

This is an intraday update...

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,700 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,780.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Karachi PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Islamabad PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Peshawar PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Quetta PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Sialkot PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Attock PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Gujranwala PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Jehlum PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Multan PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Bahawalpur PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Gujrat PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Nawabshah PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Chakwal PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Hyderabad PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Nowshehra PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Sargodha PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Faisalabad PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Mirpur PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: