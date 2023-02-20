Torkham border closed after fresh clashes between Pakistani, Afghan forces

PESHAWAR – The key southwestern border crossing between Pakistan, and Afghanistan was closed for trade and pedestrian movements after fresh border skirmishes between the two sides.
Reports in local media suggest that the two sides exchanged gunfire as authorities in Pakistan returned an Afghan national who was crossing the border without travel documents.
The return of Afghan national reportedly irked Taliban forces who closed the border and opened fire in protest. Meanwhile, trade activities and pedestrian traffic remain suspended on the first day of the week due to the border closure.
Video clips shared online show Taliban troops firing near the border, causing panic among the local residents.
⚡️⚡️Massive clashes going on between Pakistan & Taliban forces at Torkham border after the key trade and transit border was closed by the Taliban for breach of commitments.— Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) February 20, 2023
Reports of atleast one Pak FC trooper dead and many injured pic.twitter.com/XX2xkDMptY
Taliban commissioner at Torkham also took to social media and accused Pakistani officials of border closure. Islamabad failed to fulfill commitments to ease the border crossing at Torkham, he alleged.
The crucial border between the two sides remained a sensitive issue between Asian neighbours for a long time.
The recent tensions come months after the deadly shooting in November last year in which two sides suffered casualties.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its upward momentum against the US dollar, appreciating 0.31 percent in the inter-bank market on first working day of the week.
During the trading in interbank, the local currency was hovering at 262.01, with an increase of Rs0.81.
Last week, the local currency gained around 2.45 percent against the greenback. The country’s central bank also reported an increase in foreign exchange reserves, which returned to $3.19 billion, after touching critical levels below $3billion.
All eyes are now on the revival of the IMF bailout package which is expected to help the economy of crisis hit Pakistan.
This is an intraday update...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,700 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,780.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Karachi
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Quetta
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Attock
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Multan
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
