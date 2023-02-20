Imran Khan likely to be arrested in prohibited funding case

LAHORE – Ousted Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan is likely to be arrested as the defiant politician is set to appear at Lahore High Court today to secure protective bail.
Reports in local media suggest that Federal Investigators have decided to nab the populist leader in a prohibited funding case. PTI chief will be arrested by the FIA officials with the help of provincial law enforcers, per reports.
A team has also been formed for the arrest, and a summary has been forwarded to the Federal Investigation Agency's chief for final approval. Following his arrest, the former premier will be shifted to the country’s federal capital Islamabad.
It was reported that the police party is waiting for a green signal from the apex investigation agency and will reach Imran Khan’s Lahore residence, where his party members are squatting to block the arrest of their leader.
Last year, FIA started a probe against Imran Khan after the electoral watchdog declared that Imran Khan-led party received illegal funding.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its upward momentum against the US dollar, appreciating 0.31 percent in the inter-bank market on first working day of the week.
During the trading in interbank, the local currency was hovering at 262.01, with an increase of Rs0.81.
Last week, the local currency gained around 2.45 percent against the greenback. The country’s central bank also reported an increase in foreign exchange reserves, which returned to $3.19 billion, after touching critical levels below $3billion.
All eyes are now on the revival of the IMF bailout package which is expected to help the economy of crisis hit Pakistan.
This is an intraday update...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,700 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,780.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Karachi
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Quetta
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Attock
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Multan
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
