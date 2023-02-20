Imran Khan likely to be arrested in prohibited funding case

LAHORE – Ousted Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan is likely to be arrested as the defiant politician is set to appear at Lahore High Court today to secure protective bail.

Reports in local media suggest that Federal Investigators have decided to nab the populist leader in a prohibited funding case. PTI chief will be arrested by the FIA officials with the help of provincial law enforcers, per reports.

A team has also been formed for the arrest, and a summary has been forwarded to the Federal Investigation Agency's chief for final approval. Following his arrest, the former premier will be shifted to the country’s federal capital Islamabad.

It was reported that the police party is waiting for a green signal from the apex investigation agency and will reach Imran Khan’s Lahore residence, where his party members are squatting to block the arrest of their leader.

Last year, FIA started a probe against Imran Khan after the electoral watchdog declared that Imran Khan-led party received illegal funding.

More to follow…