Pakistan

Pakistan's first digital census begins today

Web Desk 02:42 PM | 20 Feb, 2023
Pakistan’s first digital census begins today
Source: Nadra

ISLAMABAD – The digital housing and population census will start from today across Pakistan and will continue till March 3.

As per the media reports, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said that in the digital housing and population census citizens will register their family and home details themselves only through registered mobile.

It will be the first time in Pakistan’s history that paper and pen will not be used in the census, the statistics agency and trained staff will feed data into tablets.

Furthermore, the door to door digital housing and population census will start from March 1 and will continue till April 1.

Earlier, the PBS announced that the seventh digital housing and population census had been delayed for a month due to ‘unavoidable circumstances’.

IMF asks Pakistan to end subsidies for elite, help the poor amid economic crisis

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

